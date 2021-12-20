2 injured in accident Sunday in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured in an accident Sunday evening in rural Muscatine County, officials said.

Muscatine County Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Moscow Road at approximately 7:42 p.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Deputies located the driver, who had been ejected, and a passenger that was still trapped in the vehicle, Muscatine County Sheriffs Department said in a media release.

The driver, later identified as Daryn Clark, 20, of Wilton, was flown to an area hospital via AirCare helicopter, officials said. After extrication, the juvenile passenger was transported to an area hospital by Ambulance.

Muscatine County Shirrf’s Department said both Clark and the passenger sustained significant injuries as a result of the accident.

Officials said the accident remains under investigation and more details may be available as the investigation progresses.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wilton Fire Department, Ambulance, and First Responders as well as the Muscatine Fire/Ambulance.

