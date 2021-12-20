Advertisement

7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota, home. Police say family members were conducting a welfare check when the individuals were located. Autopsies will be performed to determine the causes of death.(Source: KVLY via CNN)
By Nachai Taylor and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVLY) - Police confirmed Sunday that seven people were found dead in a Moorhead, Minnesota, home. According to their report, the victims included four adults and three kids.

The victims were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy to determine the causes of death, KVLY reports.

Authorities were called to the Moorhead, Minnesota, home just before 9 p.m. Saturday on a report of several individuals deceased inside. Police say family members were conducting a welfare check when the individuals were located.

Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the public.

Moorhead Area Public Schools was informed of the child victims to help prepare for students needing assistance after the tragic deaths. The victims attended S.G. Reinertsten Elementary and Moorhead High School, according to KVLY.

“It is a difficult time for our school family and our deepest condolences are with the extended family. As a district, our goal is to support students, staff and families through this difficult time,” said district officials in a statement.

Officials say a crisis team is being assembled to provide grief counselors for students and staff at the impacted schools.

The investigation into the deaths is still active.

Copyright 2021 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft
Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
A federal appeals court has reinstated that “Vaccinate or Testing” mandate for large companies...
Iowa governor responds to vaccine mandate reinstatement
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Latest News

A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
Employee found dead after fire at QVC distribution center in NC
Both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since September at the end...
Expert warns of 'tsunami coming' for unvaccinated as COVID cases rise
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve...
Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID