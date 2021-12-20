Galesburg-Made Toy Company Getting Recognition

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Heather and Michael Acerra have a USA-made local toy company based in Galesburg, IL with no supply chain issues! Since appearing on PSL a couple of years ago, the couple have continued to win awards including the “Good Toy Award” (based purely on merit, this is not a pay to play award ) they were just given by the country of Japan. Their “Fidget Flexer” won a top toy for Autistic children this year. LuxBlox is expanding into the college arena in that they will be holding a stem design challenge across the Illinois public universities this spring, through the Illinois innovation network.

LuxBlox // Phone: 309-297-4430 // Email: customerservice@luxblox.com

