ImpactLife host blood drive during ‘Season of Giving’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife is hosting a blood drive Thursday during its “Season of Giving” event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Passion Church at Northpark Mall.

“We need to collect an average of 3600 donations per week to optimally provide for the hospitals we serve,” said Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing. “But with Christmas and New Year’s ahead, we are projected to collect well below that number for the next several weeks.”

Patients in need of a blood transfusion cannot wait until after the holidays, but the holiday season has fewer blood drives and many donors waiting until after the new year, ImpactLife said in a media release. The increasing gap between blood utilization and the rate of blood donation has leaders at ImpactLife concerned over the region’s blood supply through the remaining weeks of the holiday season.

ImpactLife said it needs donations from all blood types but is especially concerned about the supply of type O red blood cells, platelets of all blood types, and AB plasma. Type O red blood cells and AB plasma are “universal” products, in high demand because they can be transfused to patients of all blood types.

ImpactLife is offering all blood donors who register by Jan. 16 at any ImpactLife donor center or mobile blood drive a special thank you, by giving our a voucher to redeem for a long-sleeve ImpactLife donor shirt or gift card.

Additionally, ImpactLife said, all who donate between Dec. 13 and Jan. 2 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a weekly drawing for a $500 gift card. Learn more at www.bloodcenter.org/promotions.

ImpactLfe said there are still opportunities to give blood at community blood drives and ImpactLife donation centers across the blood center’s service region even during the holiday season.

To schedule appointments with ImpactLife for donation, call (800) 747-5401, online at www.bloodcenter.org, or by using the blood center’s mobile app.

