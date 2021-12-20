Advertisement

Moline H.S. Share Joys fundraiser breaks record

Money raised goes to Moline’s annual “Share Joys” campaign
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline High School announced Monday that its Share Joys fundraiser has set a new record. This year, the school raised $62,186.31, which is more than $10,000 over the previous record set in 2000 and 2016.

As a result, 385 students from 15 schools in the Moline-Coal Valley School District were able to go shopping for new clothes. Every year, the school holds the Share Joys campaign to raise money for students in need through various events, including a student and staff donut-eating contest. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for 70 years.

The district says it would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses who donated to the cause.

