Advertisement

New Taproom in Moline, Pour Bros

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Nathan Monroe and Robbie Mathisen are the two behind this new taproom concept being brought to Moline! The two have opened locations of ‘Pour Bros’ in Peoria Heights and Champaign, and now are expanding this unique approach to Moline. With iPourIt technology, customers are able to pour their own beer by scanning a card at the tap. There will be employees helping customers make the perfect pour, as well as making sure they are having a great time! The concept came from a frustration of not wanting to wait on a bartender to pour your drinks, instead you pour your own! Pour Bros. Craft Taproom will open soon in Moline, featuring a collection of local breweries’ brews.

Pour Bros. Craft Taproom Moline // 1209 4th Ave, Suite 2, Moline, IL // Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash
A federal appeals court has reinstated that “Vaccinate or Testing” mandate for large companies...
Iowa governor responds to vaccine mandate reinstatement
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 9,860 new COVID-19 cases – an average of nearly...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents

Latest News

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned
Happy Money
Experience the Benefits of Happy Money
What's the good news
What’s the Good News?
Chicken Corn Chowder
Chicken Corn Chowder at Iowa Machine Shed
Gingerbread Cookies - Tiph
Gingerbread Cookies for the Holidays