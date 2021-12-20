New Taproom in Moline, Pour Bros

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Nathan Monroe and Robbie Mathisen are the two behind this new taproom concept being brought to Moline! The two have opened locations of ‘Pour Bros’ in Peoria Heights and Champaign, and now are expanding this unique approach to Moline. With iPourIt technology, customers are able to pour their own beer by scanning a card at the tap. There will be employees helping customers make the perfect pour, as well as making sure they are having a great time! The concept came from a frustration of not wanting to wait on a bartender to pour your drinks, instead you pour your own! Pour Bros. Craft Taproom will open soon in Moline, featuring a collection of local breweries’ brews.

Pour Bros. Craft Taproom Moline // 1209 4th Ave, Suite 2, Moline, IL // Facebook

