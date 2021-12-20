Rock Island County reports 6 deaths, 253 new COVID-19 cases
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported six COVID-19 deaths between Friday and Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 411.
The deaths are a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s, all of whom died in a hospital, and a woman in her 90s who died at home. The total number of deaths is now 411.
“We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” Janet Hill, public information officer of the health department, said.
The health department Monday also reported 253 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 22,385 since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, 57 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 36.
“We hope you saw the plea in recent days from our community’s healthcare and public health leaders,” Hill said. “We desperately need your help in preventing more infections, more hospitalizations, and more deaths. You can help keep cases by surging even more by wearing a mask in public places, even if you have been vaccinated. And get yourself and anyone in your family age 5 or older vaccinated or boosted as quickly as possible.”
The new cases are
- Three women in their 90s
- Five women in their 80s
- Five women in their 70s
- Six women in their 60s
- 20 women in their 50s
- 24 women in their 40s
- 24 women in their 30s
- 17 women in their 20s
- Two women in their teens
- Eight girls in their teens
- 19 girls younger than 13
- Five girl infants 1 or younger
- Seven men in their 70s
- 13 men in their 60s
- 13 men in their 50s
- 19 men in their 40s
- 11 men in their 30s
- 16 men in their 20s
- Two men in their teens
- 11 boys in their teens
- 20 boys younger than 13
- Three boy infants 1 or younger
The health department will host two vaccination clinics on Tuesday and Dec. 28. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered on both days.
The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on both days.
