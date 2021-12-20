Rock Island County reports 6 deaths, 253 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported six COVID-19 deaths between Friday and Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 411.

The deaths are a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s, all of whom died in a hospital, and a woman in her 90s who died at home. The total number of deaths is now 411.

“We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” Janet Hill, public information officer of the health department, said.

The health department Monday also reported 253 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 22,385 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, 57 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 36.

“We hope you saw the plea in recent days from our community’s healthcare and public health leaders,” Hill said. “We desperately need your help in preventing more infections, more hospitalizations, and more deaths. You can help keep cases by surging even more by wearing a mask in public places, even if you have been vaccinated. And get yourself and anyone in your family age 5 or older vaccinated or boosted as quickly as possible.”

The new cases are

Three women in their 90s

Five women in their 80s

Five women in their 70s

Six women in their 60s

20 women in their 50s

24 women in their 40s

24 women in their 30s

17 women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Eight girls in their teens

19 girls younger than 13

Five girl infants 1 or younger

Seven men in their 70s

13 men in their 60s

13 men in their 50s

19 men in their 40s

11 men in their 30s

16 men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

11 boys in their teens

20 boys younger than 13

Three boy infants 1 or younger

The health department will host two vaccination clinics on Tuesday and Dec. 28. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered on both days.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on both days.

