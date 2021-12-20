Sunny Skies This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- High-pressure building out of the plains will keep things sunny and bright this afternoon. Look for temperatures in the 30′s to lower 40′s. The rest of the week is expected to be fairly quiet and uneventful, with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the 30′s and 40′s. The exception will be a slight chance for light rain Christmas Eve, but sunshine returns for the Christmas holiday weekend. Winter officially begins at 9:59 AM tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High: 42°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold temps. Low: 22°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 40°.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.