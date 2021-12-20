Sunny start to the week

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - A cold front will move through the area today, but no major impacts are expected from it. Thus, today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Once the front moves through late this afternoon NW winds will kick up sending some cooler air for the middle of the week. Highs will generally be in the 30s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel is looking great ahead of Christmas. We will have a system on Christmas eve evening, but temps will be in the 40s and 50s leading to rain instead of snow. This also means we will not be having a white Christmas this year. Highs will be in the 40s with sunshine for Christmas weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 41º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 22º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 40º.

