Advertisement

Sunny start to the week

Temps will be above normal ahead of Christmas
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - A cold front will move through the area today, but no major impacts are expected from it. Thus, today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Once the front moves through late this afternoon NW winds will kick up sending some cooler air for the middle of the week. Highs will generally be in the 30s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel is looking great ahead of Christmas. We will have a system on Christmas eve evening, but temps will be in the 40s and 50s leading to rain instead of snow. This also means we will not be having a white Christmas this year. Highs will be in the 40s with sunshine for Christmas weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 41º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 22º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 40º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash
A federal appeals court has reinstated that “Vaccinate or Testing” mandate for large companies...
Iowa governor responds to vaccine mandate reinstatement
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 9,860 new COVID-19 cases – an average of nearly...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun

Latest News

Tomorrow
Mild Monday
Tomorrow
Mild Monday
Cool sunshine expected for your Sunday, followed by a quiet week ahead.
Cool Sunshine (& A Few Clouds) for Sunday
Cool sunshine expected for your Sunday, followed by a quiet week ahead.
Your First Alert Forecast