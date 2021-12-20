Advertisement

Two teens killed in Friday night crash in Decorah, celebration of life planned

Dalton Hemesath, 18, of Ridgeway, and Karter Einck, 18, of Decorah, died in a crash in Decorah...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teens died, and three others were injured in a crash in Decorah on Friday night.

In an accident report, officials said the teens were all in the same vehicle heading northbound on County Road W14, but tire marks on the road show the vehicle lost control went into the ditch sideways, rolling three times.

The driver, 18-year-old Dalton Hemesath, of Ridgeway, and one of the passengers, 18-year-old Karter Einck, of Decorah, died in the crash.

Three other teens, all from decorah, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials said none of the teens were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

A public celebration of life is planned for Hemesath and Einck at Decorah High School at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23.

A private burial is planned for Dalton Hemesath.

Services for Einck have not been announced.

