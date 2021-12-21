Breezy & Cool To Start Off The Winter Season

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Winter officially began at 9:59 AM, but don’t expect much in the way of winter like conditions over the next several days. Look for sunshine and scattered clouds through the end of the week, with a slight chance for rain possible Christmas Eve. Temperatures will reach the 30′s to near 40 degrees today and tomorrow, followed by warmer readings well into the 40′s Thursday and 50′s by Friday. We head back into the 40′s Christmas Day with mostly sunny skies.

TODAY: Scattered clouds and some sun. A bit breezy. High: 40°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 20°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 36°.

