Friendly House bike giveaway enters 16th year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several area kids got a visit from Santa, and a new bike on Monday thanks to a collaboration between inmates and the community.

Since 2005, the Community Restoration Program at Scott County Jail brings bikes for families at Friendly House in Davenport.

Usually, inmates in the program refurbish bikes donated by the community. This year, however, because of COVID-19, the kids received new bikes instead.

Sargeant Laquisha Morgan with the Scott County jails said the program is a great way for inmates to give back.

“You got to remember that they come from the community too,” Morgan said. “Now they’re doing something good. They’re putting back into the community. At one point they were taking from the community but now they have the chance to help put back into the community.”

Friendly House offers services like daycare and afterschool programs for kids, food assistance for families and other recreational activities for seniors in the Scott County area.

Last year due to the pandemic it hosted the event as a drive-thru. Family and senior services supervisor Janece Hicks said it was amazing to be able to see the kids’ reactions in person this year.

“This inside event was better, Hicks said. “We had Santa this year. We had a greater turnout of families, we had dancing. It was fun.”

Most years, used bikes are donated to the program. Morgan said it’s a way the community can help the inmates do something positive.

“The community donates those bikes to the program and then they put them back together, Morgan said. “It’s kind of like the community helps us keep this program going as well.”

The program gave away 26 bikes this year. Overall since it started, it’s given away more than 350.

Those interested in the Friendly House’s services are encouraged to visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.