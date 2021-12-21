Advertisement

Get your last minute shopping done at Me & Billy’s 4th Annual Pop-Up Shop Event

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 7 local businesses will gather at Me & Billy’s Tuesday evening to help Quad Citians get they’re last minute Christmas shopping finished.

Along with local businesses, music, food, prizes and free gift wrapping will be offered with a purchase.

Going on 4 years of pop-up shop events, local businesses say having these organized events help bring new customers to their business.

“My Facebook friends complaining about oh I went here and they didn’t have this, I went there and they didn’t have that, and one place even was out of gift cards to sell, and so shopping local really not only like I said, not only are you supporting your community and these small businesses it makes a huge difference because as you can see we’re pretty well stocked right now,” said Splash owner Christiana Headley.

Here’s a look at the other businesses that will be there:

- Allied Barber Supply

- Brick and Motor boutique

- Flaherty’s Irish Candy Co.

- Miva

-Polished Hair Lounge QC

- Splash

- What a Gem Davenport

Today’s pop-up shop is at Me & Billy’s in Downtown Davenport from 5-7pm.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island.
1 injured by gunfire in Rock Island
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
‘Toys for Tots’ re-donating toys not picked up at distribution

Latest News

Des Moines man found guilty in deaths of woman, her 2 kids
Rudd, Iowa to be without power and water for a few days following tornado hit
Rudd volunteer firefighter kept tornado siren going by hand amid devastating storm
Last minute pop-up shop event
Pop up shop event
Rock Island County reports 6 deaths, 253 new COVID-19 cases
Rock Island County reports 6 deaths, 253 new COVID-19 cases