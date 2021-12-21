Get your last minute shopping done at Me & Billy’s 4th Annual Pop-Up Shop Event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 7 local businesses will gather at Me & Billy’s Tuesday evening to help Quad Citians get they’re last minute Christmas shopping finished.

Along with local businesses, music, food, prizes and free gift wrapping will be offered with a purchase.

Going on 4 years of pop-up shop events, local businesses say having these organized events help bring new customers to their business.

“My Facebook friends complaining about oh I went here and they didn’t have this, I went there and they didn’t have that, and one place even was out of gift cards to sell, and so shopping local really not only like I said, not only are you supporting your community and these small businesses it makes a huge difference because as you can see we’re pretty well stocked right now,” said Splash owner Christiana Headley.

Here’s a look at the other businesses that will be there:

- Allied Barber Supply

- Brick and Motor boutique

- Flaherty’s Irish Candy Co.

- Miva

-Polished Hair Lounge QC

- Splash

- What a Gem Davenport

Today’s pop-up shop is at Me & Billy’s in Downtown Davenport from 5-7pm.

