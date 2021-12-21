Advertisement

Jury deliberations resume at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberating at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The jury in Manhattan federal court went back to work in a large room where they could spread out for coronavirus safety reasons as soon as all 12 jurors arrived Tuesday morning.

They had begun their work late Monday, but they deliberated less than an hour before going home.

They are deciding whether Maxwell assisted former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell’s lawyers say the government has used her as a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island.
1 injured by gunfire in Rock Island
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
‘Toys for Tots’ re-donating toys not picked up at distribution

Latest News

A tornado siren ended up being flung by the powerful storm that hit Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Firefighter kept tornado siren going by hand in Iowa
Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
Minimum wage workers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year, The...
Illinois minimum wage up to $12 an hour on New Year’s day
President Biden plans to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for...
Biden to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for holiday gatherings
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son