More Christmas craft beers you should try

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Featuring local craft beer breweries is a PSL tradition that began one year ago---when we discovered that TV6′s very own Erik Maitland is a beer aficionado.

The Quad Cities brew scene has exploded over the past few years and most of them create limited-edition Christmas craft beer flavors.

In this segment, Erik and Paula feature the following selections:

  • Nutcracker Brown Ale (Stompbox Brewery) - A classic nut brown ale with a malt balance and smooth notes of caramel, biscuit and candy malts. (Erik mentioned this was his favorite of this tasting) A dollar from every pint sold during the month of December goes to Ballet Quad Cities, a double local purchase!
  • Krampusblüd Nordic Stout (WAKE Brewing)- Bold and complex Coffee, chocolate, raisins and vanilla with toasted marshmallow flavors and aroma. Smooth mouthful with an easy finish thanks to the Nordic Yeast. 8.5%
  • Cobble Gobble - (Midwest Ale Works) Apricot Cobbler Tart (5.1 ABV) Over 100 pounds of apricot puree and large quantities of cinnamon and vanilla went into the making of this tart beer. The result is a balanced, flavorful mouth-puckering experience that doesn’t have to just be dessert.

