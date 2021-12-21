More Christmas craft beers you should try

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Featuring local craft beer breweries is a PSL tradition that began one year ago---when we discovered that TV6′s very own Erik Maitland is a beer aficionado.

The Quad Cities brew scene has exploded over the past few years and most of them create limited-edition Christmas craft beer flavors.

In this segment, Erik and Paula feature the following selections:

Nutcracker Brown Ale - A classic nut brown ale with a malt balance and smooth notes of caramel, biscuit and candy malts. (Erik mentioned this was his favorite of this tasting) A dollar from every pint sold during the month of December goes to Ballet Quad Cities, a double local purchase! (Stompbox Brewery)

Krampusblüd Nordic Stout - Bold and complex Coffee, chocolate, raisins and vanilla with toasted marshmallow flavors and aroma. Smooth mouthful with an easy finish thanks to the Nordic Yeast. 8.5% (WAKE Brewing)

Cobble Gobble - Apricot Cobbler Tart (5.1 ABV) Over 100 pounds of apricot puree and large quantities of cinnamon and vanilla went into the making of this tart beer. The result is a balanced, flavorful mouth-puckering experience that doesn't have to just be dessert. (Midwest Ale Works)

