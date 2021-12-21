Quad Cities man organizing donations for storm survivors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After strong storms tore through several parts of the Midwestern and Southern regions of our country, people from across the United States are stepping up to help. That includes the Quad Cities.

CJ Sims lives in the Quad Cities, but also has ties to the South. When he saw the devastation unfold on television, he said he felt the need to do something.

“I was sitting at the house, following all of the storms, and something inside told me I need to help,” Sims said. “It’s not really for the media attention, I’m doing it because I love helping people.”

Sims is teaming up with the non-profit Trucks with Room to Spare to fill up truck trailers with necessities for the storm survivors. He’s hoping to have enough items to fill in more than one trailer.

Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms is involved, as well. He helped secure around 8,000 disposable cups and lids for people helping with the cleanup efforts.

“When you have the loss of life that they had, whether it be in Southern Illinois or Kentucky or Arkansas, when there’s loss of life, it’s serious,” Mayor Thoms said. “When you look at those buildings and homes that were destroyed, that’s serious. So, it really makes a big difference when we gather together and help people.”

“I would hope someone would do this for me,” said Sims. “Being able to help anybody is my goal. Giving them something is better than just sitting back and doing nothing, and I plan on doing everything I can.”

You can get in touch with Sims to set up any donation drop-offs on Facebook. You can also email him at csims7735@outlook.com. He is not taking monetary donations, but instead everyday items. Things such as diapers, wipes, non-perishable food items, clothes and other items.

Here’s a full list of some acceptable items:

New towels and wash cloths

Laundry Detergent

Windex and white vinegar

Sweatpants (all sizes)

Razors

Pedialyte

AAA Batteries

Shaving cream

Totes (large)

Space heaters

Trash cans

Kerosene heaters

Winter gloves and beanie hats (kids and adults)

Reusable shopping bags

Cases of water

Diapers

Wipes

Kids clothes (all sizes)

