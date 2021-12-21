Rudd volunteer firefighter kept tornado siren going by hand amid devastating storm

RUDD, Iowa (CNN) - A volunteer firefighter in Rudd, Iowa is being recognized for going above and beyond during the intense storms last Wednesday.

Tyler Hicks braved the severe weather to keep the town’s tornado siren going as a storm devastated the town.

“You can hear, when the siren started shutting off, that’s when it had ripped out of my hand,” Hicks said.

Hicks answered the call when asked to sound the town’s tornado siren by hand, as heavy winds and rain were bearing down on the town that night.

“I just kept holding the button, and then the next thing you know, it’s raining sideways, all that kind of stuff, and I’m still holding the button,” Hicks said. “It really wasn’t too bad with all the gear on, and next thing you know, there’s no button there anymore to pull down.”

The intense moments Hicks weathered to warn his neighbors of the impending tornado were captured on video.

However, not pictured is the resilience it took to keep the siren blaring as the world around Hicks started tearing apart.

“I was mainly just thinking, you know, ‘I don’t want anybody to get hurt,’ you know, just, ‘I signed up to do this,’ and that was my job that night,” he said. “I could hear, as I was holding the siren, the tin being ripped off of some buildings, and I actually heard some wood being splintered and stuff, and it actually, that ended up actually being the pole.”

That’s when Hicks took cover in his firetruck. But when conditions started to subside, Hicks could begin to see the damage through his window.

“‘Oh, there’s no pole or button there anymore to hold on to.’ We were going around doing a damage assessment and making sure there were no injuries or casualties, which there weren’t, everybody’s okay, and I found the telephone pole that held it about a couple blocks away,” he said.

Hicks said he’ll never forget that harrowing night, that saw the town he had signed up to serve sustain so much damage.

The road to recovery for Rudd is anything but clear.

“I’m really just glad that nobody got hurt,” Hicks said. “And I’ll tell you something, it’s really awesome to see everybody come together and help out a small town like this. It’s so appreciated, all the volunteer help, and all the donations, it’s just unreal. Like, I can’t thank people enough.”

The Rudd Public Library was destroyed in the tornado. There is a GoFundMe page to help the library rebuild.

These photos break my heart. Thanks to some awesome volunteers we salvaged all we could. We’ll be back & even better. Posted by Rudd Public Library on Thursday, December 16, 2021

