Sonic boom rattles central Illinois Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has determined an F-15 fighter jet created a sonic boom after investigating reports of a loud noise and shaking felt by residents in central Illinois. It happened Monday around 11:20 a.m.

After collaboration between federal, state and local officials to identify the source of the incident, it was determined that the jet in the airspace above central Illinois course-corrected, creating a sonic boom. Officials say when the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.

There are no reports of damage associated with the incident.

