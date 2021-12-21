Sunny & breezy to start off the winter season

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Quiet and slightly above normal temps will ring in the new season as winter officially starts at 9:59AM. This also means it’s the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours and 10 minutes of daylight. Today will bring sunny skies and highs near 40º. We are still on track for a warm up ahead of Christmas and now all the precip looks to set up to our north and northeast. Thus travel in the midwest should be decent this week. Look for temps in the upper 40s on Thursday and the 50s on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will be sunny and mild with highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy High: 40º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 20º Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 36º.

