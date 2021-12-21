‘Toys for Tots’ re-donating toys not picked up at distribution

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - This year’s “Toys for Tots” has come to an end, and this past weekend the marine corps distributed the toy donations to more than 2,500 registered families.

However, more than 600 registered families did not collect their toys and now those toys are now going to be re-donated.

“Perfect, thank you, appreciate it.”

It was another successful season of toy and money donations for the marine corps’ annual “Toys for Tots” campaign.

This year, nearly 3,100 families in the Quad Cities area registered to receive toys.

The distribution center in Moline has dozens of boxes full of leftover new, unwrapped toys from the hundreds of families who did not pick up their toys

The Marines say with registration going online-only this year due to the pandemic, it may have been easier for families to forget about the distribution dates.

“We don’t do reminder e-mails or anything like that. It’s just hey you’re approved, and this is your date to come pick up today. I think the in-person registration really allowed families to know that it really meant something, you know. Because they actually had to take their time to go do it the first time,” said Captain Jonathon Moon with the United States Marine Corps.

So what happens to all of the unclaimed toys? Volunteers will sort through the toys this week, bag them up, and send them off to area businesses, churches and other non-profit organizations that requested toys.

“And up until today or yesterday, we weren’t able to support those requests because we had so many families. But for the ones that didn’t come pick up their toys, that’s where those toys are going,” said Capt Moon

Finn’s Grill in Milan is one of those recipients. The restaurant will be handing out free Christmas meals on Christmas day, and each child will receive a new toy thanks to “Toys for Tots” and other toy donations collected throughout the season.

“The relationship with Toys for Tots has to do with, basically, their overall overflow, I guess would be the best way to describe that. Anything that’s leftover, they’ll donate,” said Bill Hintz, IT manager at Finn AV & IT Solutions.

This will be the fourth year Finn’s Grill has partnered up with “Toys for Tots” to receive donations for kids in need.

“Oh we love it! It’s, you can’t describe the feeling that it provides, seeing the look on their faces when they’re able to get something,” said Hintz

In the meantime, the Marines are already thinking about next year’s toy drive, and how to make it easier for families to receive the toys they signed up for.

“We are looking into, kinda solutions, going forward, on how we can maybe expand those hours and extend those days to make sure we can help as many of those families as we can,” said Capt Moon.

Volunteers are going through the unclaimed toys this week. Finn’s Grill in Milan is giving out their toys Christmas Day, from 2 until 7. They’re also serving free hamburgers and hot dogs, free and open to the public.

