Advertisement

97-year-old World War II veteran finally receives high school diploma after waiting 78 years

Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma,...
Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Chris Cashman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wa. (KING) – Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.

He was supposed to graduate in 1943, but he began boot camp instead.

Now, he’s finally closed out his high school education, thanks to a special ceremony Monday.

His granddaughter arranged it through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.

Reda fought in the Battle of the Bulge and the Normandy Invasion.

He was also an award-winning Army sharpshooter.

His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans...
His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Courtesy: Associated Press
Sonic boom rattles central Illinois Monday
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
‘Toys for Tots’ re-donating toys not picked up at distribution
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people are signing up for Obamacare
Michelle Renee Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in connection with the...
Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Webster County
Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family, community hosts toy drive on 1-year anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance in Calif.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas