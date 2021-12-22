Advertisement

Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny woman has lost her home after a car crashed into the structure, causing a fire.

KCCI-TV reports that police are still investigating how a car sped into the side of the townhome.

The accident happened about 1 a.m. Monday. Jo Ellen Myers was asleep in her bedroom when the car exploded into her living room.

She said she lost everything to the smoke and water damage. Now, Myers and her granddaughter are homeless, but she’s just happy they’re both OK.

Police are still searching for the driver but found two juveniles who jumped from the vehicle and ran after the crash.

