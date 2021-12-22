Deputies: 1 injured in rollover crash in Jo Daviess Co.

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Route 20 Wednesday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jo Daviess County dispatch center was notified about the crash around 4:53 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Deputies said a black 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Zachery Krieg was going eastbound on U.S. 20 when he sideswiped a concrete barrier.

Deputies said he overcorrected and the vehicle left the pavement to the right, collided with a large gravel pile, rolled multiple times, and came to rest on its wheels.

Kreig’s vehicle sustained severe damage, deputies said. He was transferred by ambulance to an area hospital.

Kreig was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, deputies said. The crash remains under investigation.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s said the Galena Police Department, Galena Fire Department and Galena Ambulance Service assisted on the scene.

