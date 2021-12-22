Advertisement

Investigation into a homicide is underway in Rock Island

Police Lights
Police Lights
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Police are investigating an incident that happened in Rock Island Wednesday morning.

The Rock Island Police Department says they responded to a residence just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue. Police were called to assist an ambulance call.

When officials arrived, they found a person who was unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced dead by the Coroner, according to officials.

Officials say the incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The deceased victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

