Advertisement

Iowa man arraigned on 7 charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his...
The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his alleged involvement in the riots in the U.S. Capitol on January 6.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned on a new federal indictment that includes a felony count that could carry up to 20 years in prison.

Leo Christopher Kelly has been free on pretrial release. The 36-year-old appeared via video for his arraignment Tuesday.

His attorney, Kira West, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The most serious charge Kelly faces is obstruction of an official proceeding. Two other charges carry up to 10 years in prison. T

he remaining charges are misdemeanors carrying up to six months in prison. A status update on his case was set for Feb. 25.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Courtesy: Associated Press
Sonic boom rattles central Illinois Monday
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
‘Toys for Tots’ re-donating toys not picked up at distribution
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

Michelle Renee Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge, faces several felony charges in connection with the...
Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Webster County
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in...
Federal watchdog: Trump’s USDA overpaid corn farmers by $3B
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it