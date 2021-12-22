Advertisement

Large police presence seen near Andalusia

A large police presence can be seen Wednesday evening near Andalusia.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A TV6 crew is currently on scene. Police are located on Illinois Rt. 92 just past Andalusia.

According to our TV6 crew, at least eight law enforcement vehicles can be seen on the shoulder of the road. A trailer arrived on scene moments later.

TV6 crews also noted that caution tape is up on trees next to the Mississippi River.

No word yet on the reason for the police presence.

This is a developing situation. TV6 will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

