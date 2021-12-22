Moline water main break causes boil order and road closures

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Part of Moline is under a boil order due to a water main break Wednesday morning.

38th Avenue in Moline between 41st Street and 53rd Street will be closed due to a water main break in Moline Wednesday morning, the City of Moline Public Works said. They hope to have the road back open tomorrow.

Moline Public Work said there was a major failure of the 16″ cast iron water main on 38th Avenue, east of 41st Street.

Residents in the area are under a precautionary boil order until further notice, Moline Public Works said.

This failure caused a low-pressure event in the water system serving the area of Moline East of 41st Street to East Moline between Avenue of the Cities to John Deere Road.

Moline Public Works ask for any questions or concerns to be fielded by calling the Water Department at 309-524-2300.

Area in Moline under a boil order until further notice. (Moline Public Works)

