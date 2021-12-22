Most popular baby names of 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Labor & Delivery team at UnityPoint Health – Trinity gives the most popular baby names for their area hospitals.

“During another crazy year in the world of healthcare, the Labor & Delivery team was honored to help more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world,” UnityPoint Health – Trinity said in a media release.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity released the most popular baby name sat their locations for 2021. (KWQC)

In celebration of our region’s diversity, UnityPoint Health – Trinity said they are highlighting the following one-of-a-kind names this year:

Trinity Moline BirthPlace:

Symphony

Chicago

Creedence

Saturn

Nation

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace:

Mahaunie

Juniper

Jru

Rylah

Granger

Olivia was the most popular girl’s name in the United States this year and Liam was the most popular boy’s name nationally according to BabyCenter.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace provides specialized and supportive care to mothers and babies throughout labor, delivery, and recovery, UnityPoint Health® said. The BirthPlace offers breastfeeding and family-centered support.

To learn more about the UnityPoint Health - Trinity BirthPlace in Bettendorf and Moline, click here.

Blue Cross Blue Shield named the Trinity Moline BirthPlace a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care, UnityPoint Health – Trinity said. Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures, developed with input from the medical community.

