Most popular baby names of 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Labor & Delivery team at UnityPoint Health – Trinity gives the most popular baby names for their area hospitals.
“During another crazy year in the world of healthcare, the Labor & Delivery team was honored to help more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world,” UnityPoint Health – Trinity said in a media release.
In celebration of our region’s diversity, UnityPoint Health – Trinity said they are highlighting the following one-of-a-kind names this year:
Trinity Moline BirthPlace:
- Symphony
- Chicago
- Creedence
- Saturn
- Nation
Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace:
- Mahaunie
- Juniper
- Jru
- Rylah
- Granger
Olivia was the most popular girl’s name in the United States this year and Liam was the most popular boy’s name nationally according to BabyCenter.
UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace provides specialized and supportive care to mothers and babies throughout labor, delivery, and recovery, UnityPoint Health® said. The BirthPlace offers breastfeeding and family-centered support.
To learn more about the UnityPoint Health - Trinity BirthPlace in Bettendorf and Moline, click here.
Blue Cross Blue Shield named the Trinity Moline BirthPlace a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care, UnityPoint Health – Trinity said. Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures, developed with input from the medical community.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.