Most popular baby names of 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity

By Madison McAdoo
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Labor & Delivery team at UnityPoint Health – Trinity gives the most popular baby names for their area hospitals.

“During another crazy year in the world of healthcare, the Labor & Delivery team was honored to help more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world,” UnityPoint Health – Trinity said in a media release.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity released the most popular baby name sat their locations for 2021.
UnityPoint Health – Trinity released the most popular baby name sat their locations for 2021.(KWQC)

In celebration of our region’s diversity, UnityPoint Health – Trinity said they are highlighting the following one-of-a-kind names this year:

Trinity Moline BirthPlace:

  • Symphony
  • Chicago
  • Creedence
  • Saturn
  • Nation

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace:

  • Mahaunie
  • Juniper
  • Jru
  • Rylah
  • Granger

Olivia was the most popular girl’s name in the United States this year and Liam was the most popular boy’s name nationally according to BabyCenter.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace provides specialized and supportive care to mothers and babies throughout labor, delivery, and recovery, UnityPoint Health® said. The BirthPlace offers breastfeeding and family-centered support.

To learn more about the UnityPoint Health - Trinity BirthPlace in Bettendorf and Moline, click here.

Blue Cross Blue Shield named the Trinity Moline BirthPlace a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care, UnityPoint Health – Trinity said. Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures, developed with input from the medical community.

