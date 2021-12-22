Police: Muscatine teen charged after hit and run

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine teen has been arrested on several charges following a hit and run accident at Muscatine High School on Dec. 16.

The Muscatine Police Department responded at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16 after the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center was notified of a hit and run accident at Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar Street, Muscatine.

Police said in a media release after an investigation into the accident revealed the victim, who had been contracted by the school to direct traffic, was attempting to redirect a driver from attempting to drive in a direction that was not authorized.

Rudy Rada, 18, of Muscatine, allegedly momentarily stopped his forward progress then accelerated his vehicle in the direction of the victim, Muscatine Police said.

Rada allegedly struck the victim as he left the parking lot causing the victim to fall to the ground, police said. The victim did suffer some bodily injury from the accident. Rada fled the scene without stopping.

Rada was arrested by the Muscatine Police Department Wednesday and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (vehicle), reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and having no valid driver’s license.

Muscatine Police ask anyone with additional information about the incident to call Det. Jeff DeVrieze or Lt. David O’Connor at the Muscatine Police Department, (563) 263-9922 at extensions 611 or 608.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.