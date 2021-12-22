Advertisement

Police: Muscatine teen charged after hit and run

A Muscatine teen has been arrested on several charges following a hit and run accident at...
A Muscatine teen has been arrested on several charges following a hit and run accident at Muscatine High School on Dec. 16.(WPTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine teen has been arrested on several charges following a hit and run accident at Muscatine High School on Dec. 16.

The Muscatine Police Department responded at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16 after the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center was notified of a hit and run accident at Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar Street, Muscatine.

Police said in a media release after an investigation into the accident revealed the victim, who had been contracted by the school to direct traffic, was attempting to redirect a driver from attempting to drive in a direction that was not authorized.

Rudy Rada, 18, of Muscatine, allegedly momentarily stopped his forward progress then accelerated his vehicle in the direction of the victim, Muscatine Police said.

Rada allegedly struck the victim as he left the parking lot causing the victim to fall to the ground, police said. The victim did suffer some bodily injury from the accident. Rada fled the scene without stopping.

Rada was arrested by the Muscatine Police Department Wednesday and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (vehicle), reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and having no valid driver’s license.

Muscatine Police ask anyone with additional information about the incident to call Det. Jeff DeVrieze or Lt. David O’Connor at the Muscatine Police Department, (563) 263-9922 at extensions 611 or 608.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Courtesy: Associated Press
Sonic boom rattles central Illinois Monday
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
‘Toys for Tots’ re-donating toys not picked up at distribution
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 4 deaths, 253 new cases of COVID-19
UnityPoint Health® – Trinity released the most popular baby name sat their locations for 2021.
Most popular baby names of 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity
Midday Medical: Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery as explained by Dr. Tuvi Mendel at...
What is Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement Surgery?
One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Route 20 Wednesday, the Jo...
Deputies: 1 injured in rollover crash in Jo Daviess Co.