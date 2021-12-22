QC area pharmacies dealing with at-home COVID-19 testing demand

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Right now, pharmacies are scrambling to keep COVID-19 at-home tests in stock.

As we get closer to the holidays, more people are looking to get their hands on one before gathering with their families.

We spoke with AmiCare Pharmacy in Bettendorf. Pharmacists there tell us it’s been busy over the last several weeks. The pharmacy just got a new batch of at-home rapid tests in on Tuesday, and if you want one for yourself, they say don’t wait.

“The sooner before the holidays, the better,” AmiCare pharmacist Tori Roberts said. “Just because people want to make sure they’re not spreading it to family members and things. So, I’d say as soon as they can get it the better”

Roberts said the accuracy of the at-home tests shouldn’t be a concern for anyone either.

“This test, in particular when they looked at a study, it correctly identified over 83% of patients that were positive, and over 99% of patients who were negative,” Roberts said. “So really, I think it’s a good thing to use to know whether you have it or not.

Pharmacists say read those directions carefully if you plan on using one. Give the proper amount of time before reading the results. Reading them too early could give you an inaccurate result.

