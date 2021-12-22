Advertisement

QC area pharmacies dealing with at-home COVID-19 testing demand

The rise in demand comes along with an areawide increase in COVID-19 cases
By Redrick Terry
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Right now, pharmacies are scrambling to keep COVID-19 at-home tests in stock.

As we get closer to the holidays, more people are looking to get their hands on one before gathering with their families.

We spoke with AmiCare Pharmacy in Bettendorf. Pharmacists there tell us it’s been busy over the last several weeks. The pharmacy just got a new batch of at-home rapid tests in on Tuesday, and if you want one for yourself, they say don’t wait.

“The sooner before the holidays, the better,” AmiCare pharmacist Tori Roberts said. “Just because people want to make sure they’re not spreading it to family members and things. So, I’d say as soon as they can get it the better”

Roberts said the accuracy of the at-home tests shouldn’t be a concern for anyone either.

“This test, in particular when they looked at a study, it correctly identified over 83% of patients that were positive, and over 99% of patients who were negative,” Roberts said. “So really, I think it’s a good thing to use to know whether you have it or not.

Pharmacists say read those directions carefully if you plan on using one. Give the proper amount of time before reading the results. Reading them too early could give you an inaccurate result.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
‘Toys for Tots’ re-donating toys not picked up at distribution
One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island.
1 injured by gunfire in Rock Island
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun

Latest News

Celebration of the Winter Solstice
“Yule” celebrates the Winter Solstice
Right now, pharmacies are scrambling to keep COVID-19 at-home tests in stock. As we get closer...
QC area pharmacies dealing with at-home COVID-19 testing demand
Celebrates the Winter Solstice
‘Yule’ celebrates the Winter Solstice
Courtesy: Associated Press
Sonic boom rattles central Illinois Monday