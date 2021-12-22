Rock Island County Health Department reports 4 deaths, 253 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island County Health Department reports four COVID-19 deaths since the last report on Monday. The total number of deaths is now 415.

The deaths were reported as a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s, all of whom died in a hospital.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to their loved ones,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 239 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases now is 22,624.

“The CDC estimates that Omicron is now the dominant variant representing about 73% of cases across the country,” Hill said. “Omicron, just like Delta, is a particularly infectious variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

The health department reported there are currently 60 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 33.

The next report will be issued on Monday, Dec. 27, the health department said. Offices are closed from Dec. 23-26.

“Rock Island County has seen a huge surge in cases since Thanksgiving — more than 2,300 cases. For months now, have had widely available vaccines that would have prevented a second holiday-season surge, but not nearly enough of us have gotten vaccinated,” Hill said. “Only 61% of Quad Citians have been vaccinated. That’s not enough. Please do your part and get vaccinated and boosted; wear masks in public, indoor places; stay home when you are sick, and consider getting tested before gathering with family and friends this holiday season.”

The health department said because of holiday schedules, the next walk-in Pfizer vaccine for 12 and older clinic is Jan. 7. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson clinics remain on their regular Tuesday schedule. Hours for all walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

The next Pfizer vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 is Jan. 7, the health department said. Appointments for that clinic will be posted on our Facebook page at 10 a.m. Jan. 5.

The Rock Island County Health Department said its pharmacy and healthcare partners also are offering vaccination opportunities. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

Three women in their 80s

Five women in their 70s

Six women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

19 women in their 40s

21 women in their 30s

21 women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

13 girls in their teens

17 girls younger than 13

One girl infant one or younger

One man in his 90s

Two men in their 80s

Two men in their 70s

Eight men in their 60s

13 men in their 50s

14 men in their 40s

25 men in their 30s

17 men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

13 boys in their teens

20 boys younger than 13

Three boy infants one or younger

