Sunny and seasonal today before warmer temps arrive Thursday

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- We are bottoming out this morning in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Everything will be warmer from here on out through Christmas Eve. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 30s before cooling the mid 20s by 7PM. After 7PM we will slowly start to warm and eventually will be in the mid 30s by sunrise on Thursday. Well above normal temps are likely heading into the holiday weekend. 40s are likely Thursday and 50s on Christmas Eve. A quick moving system will bring the chance for a few showers on Christmas morning, thus no white Christmas this year. The active weather pattern will continue post Christmas, but the track and timing of the system is still to be determined. Thus, we will have rain chances late Sunday and wintry mix chances by Monday morning. Stay tuned for the finer details.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 35º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 28º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 48º.

