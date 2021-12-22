Advertisement

Untreated hearing loss greatly increases risk of accidental death and injury due to falling

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on TV6′s Midday Medical to talk about the strong relationship between hearing and balance. Untreated hearing loss leads to higher risks of falling due to spatial awareness, cognitive overload and other tangential issues. Watch the segment to learn more.

Parker talks about how treating hearing loss is very important to a person’s overall health and wellbeing---including balance. Prevent falls by contacting Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers for FREE SCREENINGS.

Concept Quad-Cities | Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155

