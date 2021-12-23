Advertisement

Ames City Council sets goal of net-zero emissions by 2050

The United States, the world's second-biggest polluter after China, is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Ames City Council has set a goal of the community reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 83 percent by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Ames Tribune reports that the council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to adopt the targets.

Residents have been split on the issue. Some have called for aggressive climate action. Others are demanding that the costs don’t fall on them.

Council member Tim Gartin, who cast the lone dissenting vote, said the city’s ambitious target was disingenuous without having clear data and knowing the costs.

