Blood banks see decrease in donors over the holidays, ask for community’s help

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife says blood donations are hitting their usual slowdown during the holiday season and need more donors to meet the demand of local hospitals.

“People spend time with their families but the need for blood donation and blood on the shelves at hospitals never ceases,” said Alex Burkamper, Community Development Advocate with ImpactLife.

Burkamper says the blood center aims to collect over two thousand units of blood every week and they need more donors during the holidays.

“A cancer patient that needs a blood transfusion can’t wait for a less busy time of year so it’s very important that we have donors donating leading up to the holidays to make sure that that blood is on the shelves,” said Burkamper.

ImpactLife says they saw a boost in donors in March of 2020 but numbers have tapered off. They say it’s difficult to gather donors during the holiday season.

“Right now the most needed is probably ‘O’ negative because that’s the universal donor type so anyone who needs blood can receive that but we definitely need all types, especially around the holidays,” Burkamper said.

ImpactLife is offering incentives to donors. If you would like to donate, sign-up here.

