Donations already coming in for storm survivors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Efforts to help those affected by last week’s strong storms and tornadoes continues. A Quad Cities man is continuing his own effort to help those in need.

We first introduced you to CJ Sims just a couple of days ago. He is the man who saw the devastation in parts of the country left behind by strong storms, and decided to act.

Since we introduced him to you, he says donations and volunteers are already coming in strong.

“I’ve gotten several, several emails, several messages on Facebook,” Sims said. “A response in general tells me I’m not the only one that wants to help.”

“If I can help somebody, I’m going to do it,” Sims added. “Helping somebody, knowing you helped somebody, you can go home and sleep a little better at night. All the people that have helped me so far, people who have donated so far, much appreciated.”

You can get in touch with Sims to set up any donation drop-offs on Facebook. You can also email him at csims7735@outlook.com. He is not taking monetary donations, but instead everyday items. Things such as diapers, wipes, non-perishable food items, clothes and other items.

Here’s a full list of some acceptable items:

New towels and wash cloths

Laundry Detergent

Windex and white vinegar

Sweatpants (all sizes)

Razors

Pedialyte

AAA Batteries

Shaving cream

Totes (large)

Space heaters

Trash cans

Kerosene heaters

Winter gloves and beanie hats (kids and adults)

Reusable shopping bags

Cases of water

Diapers

Wipes

Kids clothes (all sizes)

