Drive-thru testing schedule changes next week in Whiteside Co.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Whiteside County Health Department will see some schedule changes. During the week of Dec. 27, no appointments will be necessary. In a news release, the health department explained hat the SHIELD Illinois scheduling system it has been using to schedule appointments will not be available from 12-27 through 12-30. While you will not need to make an appointment to be tested, you will still need to set-up a SHIELD Illinois account to view the results.

The test site will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3 for the holidays. Testing appointments will resume on January 4th.

Below is the schedule reflecting the changes:

Testing Schedule (12/27-12/31):

● Monday 12/27: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

● Tuesday 12/28: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

● Wednesday 12/29: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

● Thursday 12/30: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

● Friday 12/31: Closed

Testing Schedule (1/3-1/7):

● Monday 1/3: Closed

● Tuesday 1/4: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

● Wednesday 1/5: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

● Thursday 1/6: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

● Friday 1/7: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Testing Schedule (Normal Hours Resume):

● Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

● Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

● Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

● Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

● Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For additional information on WCHD’s SHIELD testing or information on creating an account please visit https://www.whitesidehealth.org/covid-19-information/covid-19-information.html

