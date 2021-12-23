Drive-thru testing schedule changes next week in Whiteside Co.
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Whiteside County Health Department will see some schedule changes. During the week of Dec. 27, no appointments will be necessary. In a news release, the health department explained hat the SHIELD Illinois scheduling system it has been using to schedule appointments will not be available from 12-27 through 12-30. While you will not need to make an appointment to be tested, you will still need to set-up a SHIELD Illinois account to view the results.
The test site will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3 for the holidays. Testing appointments will resume on January 4th.
Below is the schedule reflecting the changes:
Testing Schedule (12/27-12/31):
● Monday 12/27: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
● Tuesday 12/28: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
● Wednesday 12/29: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
● Thursday 12/30: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
● Friday 12/31: Closed
Testing Schedule (1/3-1/7):
● Monday 1/3: Closed
● Tuesday 1/4: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
● Wednesday 1/5: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
● Thursday 1/6: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
● Friday 1/7: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Testing Schedule (Normal Hours Resume):
● Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
● Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
● Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
● Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
● Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
For additional information on WCHD’s SHIELD testing or information on creating an account please visit https://www.whitesidehealth.org/covid-19-information/covid-19-information.html
Testing appointments will resume on January 4th. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 to 3:30; Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.