Advertisement

Family Resources helps deal with holiday grief

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Many families may be experiencing their first holiday season without a loved one this year, due to the pandemic.

Davenport-based Family Resources provides services for survivors of sexual assault, foster care, adoption and mental health counseling. Its providers understand the holidays may bring up grief and trauma when thinking about family members who have died.

According to Tee LeShoure with the group, they’ve seen an uptick in demand for grief, loss and trauma counseling due to the pandemic. She said it may be time to seek help if self-care techniques like exercising or meditation aren’t helping anymore.

“The pandemic has complicated a lot of things. And I think that we’ve seen an increase of that grease, grief, loss and trauma that has been affecting the community,” LeShoure said. “It’s not a bad thing to reach out for help. I encourage everyone to do that. If you feel like you’re in a place where you just can’t get out of.”

LeShoure said it’s also important to respect the boundaries of a family member who may be experiencing grief or trauma in a different way.

“Being able to understand that not bombarding someone’s space and time … during this time when you want to be involved during the holidays … may also be important for the for your loved one that’s experiencing some of that grief loss, and trauma,” LeShoure said.

Family Resources encourages anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis to call their hotlines at 309-797-177 in Illinois or 886-921-3354 in Iowa. Those interested in the group’s services can find out more information on the Family Resources website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Courtesy: Associated Press
Sonic boom rattles central Illinois Monday
A large police presence can be seen Wednesday evening near Andalusia.
Officials say suspected human skeletal remains were found near Andalusia
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
‘Toys for Tots’ re-donating toys not picked up at distribution
Police Lights
Investigation into a homicide is underway in Rock Island

Latest News

A large police presence can be seen Wednesday evening near Andalusia.
Officials say suspected human skeletal remains were found near Andalusia
Muscatine Salvation Army lieutenant sleeps in giant kettle, still thousands from fundraising goal
Muscatine Salvation Army lieutenant sleeps in giant kettle, still thousands away from fundraising goal
Muscatine Salvation Army lieutenant sleeps in giant kettle, still thousands from fundraising goal
Muscatine Salvation Army lieutenant sleeps in giant kettle, still thousands from fundraising goal
Local business owners are grateful for the holiday support.
Last-minute shoppers support local, small businesses