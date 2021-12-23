Family Resources helps deal with holiday grief

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Many families may be experiencing their first holiday season without a loved one this year, due to the pandemic.

Davenport-based Family Resources provides services for survivors of sexual assault, foster care, adoption and mental health counseling. Its providers understand the holidays may bring up grief and trauma when thinking about family members who have died.

According to Tee LeShoure with the group, they’ve seen an uptick in demand for grief, loss and trauma counseling due to the pandemic. She said it may be time to seek help if self-care techniques like exercising or meditation aren’t helping anymore.

“The pandemic has complicated a lot of things. And I think that we’ve seen an increase of that grease, grief, loss and trauma that has been affecting the community,” LeShoure said. “It’s not a bad thing to reach out for help. I encourage everyone to do that. If you feel like you’re in a place where you just can’t get out of.”

LeShoure said it’s also important to respect the boundaries of a family member who may be experiencing grief or trauma in a different way.

“Being able to understand that not bombarding someone’s space and time … during this time when you want to be involved during the holidays … may also be important for the for your loved one that’s experiencing some of that grief loss, and trauma,” LeShoure said.

Family Resources encourages anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis to call their hotlines at 309-797-177 in Illinois or 886-921-3354 in Iowa. Those interested in the group’s services can find out more information on the Family Resources website.

