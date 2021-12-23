Illinois breaks record for the number of new daily cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois hit an all-time high for the number of cases of covid-19 reported in one day. As of Dec. 23, 2021, there were 18,942 confirmed cases of the virus. That surpasses the previous record high of 17,608 set on Nov. 5 of 2020.

It’s part of a rapid rise in cases. Since last Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports 77,246 new infections and 318 more deaths. That brings the total number of cases to over 2 million and 27,435 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of last night, 4,271 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 16-22, 2021 is 6.3%. The surge comes despite the current vaccination rate with more than 71.8-percent of the total population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64-percent is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Illinois COVID data will not update on Friday, December 24, 2021, Saturday, December 25, 2021, and Sunday, December 26, 2021. Updates will resume on Monday, December 27, 2021. Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.