Last-minute shoppers support local, small businesses

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - With every scan of a bar code, time is ticking to get those last-minute gifts.

People near and far took to the shops in LeClaire in search of those last couple of items.

“It’s been busy and LeClaire has had just constant foot traffic. It’s been just, every weekend since Thanksgiving has just been steady and a constant stream of shoppers,” said Penny Smith, Sales Associate at Bela in LeClaire.

Whether it’s local gift shops, restaurants or coffee shops, penny smith says you can always find unique items when supporting small businesses.

“Gifts that maybe you wouldn’t get at your big box store you’d get here. Some small stocking stuffers to the larger items like charcuterie boards that you may not see anywhere else,” said Smith.

Supporting local is what it’s all about for some shoppers we spoke to, even if they aren’t from the Quad Cities area.

TV6 spoke with one shopper making a stop halfway between her trip from Chicago to Des Moines.

“I prefer to shop local rather than to go into a mall, or into any sort of a big box store. The items are always more unusual or curated in a particular way. You get a sense of the shop owners aesthetic and style,” said Carrie Hanson

Another last-minute shopper we spoke with had one goal this year, to buy as many gifts from local stores as possible.

“I’m just grabbing some last-minute gifts for my niece and nephew, and brother,” said Kayla Bartz.

“I did my best to only buy Christmas gifts from local stores this year. And everything but a few items I’ve been able to get in the Quad Cities,” said Bartz. Local, small business owners are grateful for the extra support this holiday season. “Those dollars stay in this area and it’s definitely a wonderful support for our local shops and our state and everything else,” said Smith.

