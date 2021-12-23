Advertisement

A look at the best and worst times to hit the road this holiday weekend

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - According to AAA, more than 100 million people are expected to hit the road this holiday season.

Travel experts say Thursday, Dec. 23rd is one of the busiest days to travel.

Here’s are a look at the best and worst times to hit the road:

WORST BEST

  • 12/23/21 12:00–6:00pm After 7:00pm
  • 12/24/21 2:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm
  • 12/25/21 Minimal congestion expected
  • 12/26/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm
  • 12/27/21 5:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm
  • 12/28/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm
  • 12/29/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 11:00am
  • 12/30/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm
  • 12/31/21 2:00–4:00pm Before 1:00pm, after 5:00pm
  • 1/1/22 Minimal congestion expected
  • 1/2/222:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm

AAA says more than 6 million people are expected to travel by air this weekend.

A few things to keep in mind is the federal mask mandate that was extended until mid March.

This applies to anyone traveling by bus, train or airplane, as well as any mode of public transportation.

