A look at the best and worst times to hit the road this holiday weekend

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - According to AAA, more than 100 million people are expected to hit the road this holiday season.

Travel experts say Thursday, Dec. 23rd is one of the busiest days to travel.

Here’s are a look at the best and worst times to hit the road:

WORST BEST

12/23/21 12:00–6:00pm After 7:00pm

12/24/21 2:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm

12/25/21 Minimal congestion expected

12/26/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm

12/27/21 5:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm

12/28/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm

12/29/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 11:00am

12/30/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm

12/31/21 2:00–4:00pm Before 1:00pm, after 5:00pm

1/1/22 Minimal congestion expected

1/2/222:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm

AAA says more than 6 million people are expected to travel by air this weekend.

A few things to keep in mind is the federal mask mandate that was extended until mid March.

This applies to anyone traveling by bus, train or airplane, as well as any mode of public transportation.

