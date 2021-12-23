Advertisement

Muscatine Salvation Army lieutenant sleeps in giant kettle, still thousands away from fundraising goal

By Marci Clark
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - For the third year, Lt. Greg Bock with the Salvation Army of Muscatine County is living and sleeping in a giant red kettle outside the Hy-Vee in Muscatine. It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising campaign.

“If I’m really being true to my cause, I need to suffer with them for a little bit so when they come in my office and say ‘I need help I’m homeless’ I don’t have to say sorry we can’t help you. I can say folks gave because we lived in this giant kettle for this reason right here because you are in need,” Bock said.

Bock says often time people struggle in silence.

“So this is part of identifying and bringing awareness and advocacy to what they go through. That way, we can walk arm and arm with them and walk through their situations with them on a more personal level,” Bock said.

All Monday raised through the red kettle campaign will go toward providing necessities for Muscatine County residents.

“Need knows no season. We don’t get to choose when you are in need. No one asked for a pandemic or job loss. No one asked for food insecurity. Whether their house caught on fire and they need a place to stay, or they need clothes or food or help to pay their utility bills, we can meet those needs,” said Bock.

The campaign is two days from the end of the fundraising season. As of Friday, about thirty thousand dollars were still needed to meet the goal. 150 thousand dollars have already been collected.

“If this campaign ends and the goal is not met, I would not consider it a failure. I would say thank you to everyone who has dug deep two years into this pandemic and has given their time and resources. They have really given of themselves. So, thank you to Muscatine for everything that you’ve done to advance the cause of hope to make sure hope marches on,” Bock said.

Bock says Tuesday night was the coldest night he’s ever spent in the kettle. The temperature was fourteen degrees Tuesday night and felt like the single digits. Bock says he will stay in the kettle until the fundraising goal is met or until Christmas Day. All money raised will stay in Muscatine County. If you would like to donate, visit this link or stop at the Salvation Army’s office in Muscatine at 1000 Oregon Street.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case
Courtesy: Associated Press
Sonic boom rattles central Illinois Monday
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
‘Toys for Tots’ re-donating toys not picked up at distribution
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

Muscatine Salvation Army lieutenant sleeps in giant kettle, still thousands from fundraising goal
Muscatine Salvation Army lieutenant sleeps in giant kettle, still thousands from fundraising goal
Local business owners are grateful for the holiday support.
Last-minute shoppers support local, small businesses
Local business owners are grateful for the holiday support.
Last-minute shoppers support local, small businesses
Donations already coming in for storm survivors
Donations already coming in for storm survivors