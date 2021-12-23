Muscatine Salvation Army lieutenant sleeps in giant kettle, still thousands away from fundraising goal

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - For the third year, Lt. Greg Bock with the Salvation Army of Muscatine County is living and sleeping in a giant red kettle outside the Hy-Vee in Muscatine. It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising campaign.

“If I’m really being true to my cause, I need to suffer with them for a little bit so when they come in my office and say ‘I need help I’m homeless’ I don’t have to say sorry we can’t help you. I can say folks gave because we lived in this giant kettle for this reason right here because you are in need,” Bock said.

Bock says often time people struggle in silence.

“So this is part of identifying and bringing awareness and advocacy to what they go through. That way, we can walk arm and arm with them and walk through their situations with them on a more personal level,” Bock said.

All Monday raised through the red kettle campaign will go toward providing necessities for Muscatine County residents.

“Need knows no season. We don’t get to choose when you are in need. No one asked for a pandemic or job loss. No one asked for food insecurity. Whether their house caught on fire and they need a place to stay, or they need clothes or food or help to pay their utility bills, we can meet those needs,” said Bock.

The campaign is two days from the end of the fundraising season. As of Friday, about thirty thousand dollars were still needed to meet the goal. 150 thousand dollars have already been collected.

“If this campaign ends and the goal is not met, I would not consider it a failure. I would say thank you to everyone who has dug deep two years into this pandemic and has given their time and resources. They have really given of themselves. So, thank you to Muscatine for everything that you’ve done to advance the cause of hope to make sure hope marches on,” Bock said.

Bock says Tuesday night was the coldest night he’s ever spent in the kettle. The temperature was fourteen degrees Tuesday night and felt like the single digits. Bock says he will stay in the kettle until the fundraising goal is met or until Christmas Day. All money raised will stay in Muscatine County. If you would like to donate, visit this link or stop at the Salvation Army’s office in Muscatine at 1000 Oregon Street.

