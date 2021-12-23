Advertisement

Police make arrest in Rock Island homicide investigation

Shawn D. Boyd/Rock Island Police Dept.
Shawn D. Boyd/Rock Island Police Dept.(ROCK ISLAND POLICE DEPT.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police say an arrest has been made during an investigation into a homicide that occurred in Rock Island Wednesday night.

Police say on Wednesday officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue after a woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division then began a homicide investigation. During the investigation, detectives identified Shawn D. Boyd, 27, of Rock Island as a suspect.

Police say later that day, Boyd turned himself in and was charged with first-degree murder, a Class M Felony with a 10% cash bond set at 2 million dollars. In addition to the murder charge, Boyd was also arrested on two outstanding warrants out of the State of Iowa for a weapons offense and parole violations.

Boyd is being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Rock Island Coroner’s Office pending the completion of an autopsy.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

