Six people charged in connection to multiple crimes in Henry County, IA

HENRY CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Authorities in Henry County have charged several people in connection to multiple crimes within the Mount Pleasant and Henry County area.

In a press release, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office say they jointly investigated multiple reports over the last several months that include vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts, robberies, and incidents involving firearms.

Authorities say throughout the investigations, several search warrants were received and executed. They say the following people have been charged in connection with the investigated incidents.

Levi Whaley, 19, of Mount Pleasant is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony, Robbery in the first-degree, a class B felony, robbery in the second-degree, a class C felony, criminal mischief in the second-degree, a class D felony, attempted burglary in the third-degree of a vehicle, a serious misdemeanor.

Bryce Cohn, 17, of Mount Pleasant is charged with robbery in the first-degree, a class B felony, robbery in the second-degree, a class C felony, criminal mischief in the second-degree, a class D felony, and attempted burglary in the third-degree of a vehicle, a serious misdemeanor.

Maddison Millard, 19, of Mount Pleasant is charged with robbery in the second-degree, a class C felony, trafficking stolen weapons, a class D felony, felon in possession of firearm, a class D felony, possession with intent to delivery ecstasy, a class B felony, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a class D felony.

Thomas Lambert, 18, of Mount Pleasant is charged with burglary in the third-degree for a vehicle burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, theft in the second-degree, a class D felony, and two counts of trafficking stolen weapons, a class D felony.

Ryan Maschmann, 19, of Wayland is charged with robbery in the first-degree, a class B felony, robbery in the second-degree, a class C felony, criminal mischief in the second-degree, a class D felony, and burglary in the third-degree for a vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Tabian Waddle, 20, of Morning Sun is charged with robbery in the first-degree, a class B felony.

Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee told TV6 the incidents are all separate but related.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.