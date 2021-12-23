Advertisement

Warmer despite increasing clouds

Rain chances increase into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Warmer air is starting to move back into our region this morning and temps will likely be above freezing by sunrise.  Look for clouds will quickly encapsulate the area today which won’t allow us to get to record highs today, but 40s and 50s are a good bet.  Even warmer air arrives for Christmas Eve with near record highs in the mid to upper 50s.  Areas of drizzle can’t be ruled out, but nothing that will be enough to impact roads.  We are still tracking a system for Christmas morning, but only a few raindrops are expected at this point.  Temps will be cooler this weekend in the mid 40s.  Post Christmas weather looks to be active, but timing and tracks of each system are not known yet and that will dictate what type of precipitation we can expect around here.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 51º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 38º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with areas of drizzle and warm.  High: 56º.

