2021 PSL Choirs of Christmas Special
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The ongoing pandemic has made it very challenging for those who truly enjoy school choir performances to get into the Christmas spirit.
Paula Sands Live is trying to make up for the lack of live choir concerts by re-airing some beautiful performances of Christmas favorites performed by local high school choirs in December of 2019. This is a compilation of both traditional and contemporary seasonal songs and hymns.
Please refer to the embedded playlist to select the individual performances you’d like to watch. The following Quad Cities area high schools and youth choirs were featured:
- Rockridge High School
- Muscatine High School
- North Scott High School
- Orion High School
- Cambridge High School
- Assumption High School
- Moline Boys Choir
- Quad Cities Youth Ensemble
- Pleasant Valley High School
