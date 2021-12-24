2021 PSL Choirs of Christmas Special

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The ongoing pandemic has made it very challenging for those who truly enjoy school choir performances to get into the Christmas spirit.

Paula Sands Live is trying to make up for the lack of live choir concerts by re-airing some beautiful performances of Christmas favorites performed by local high school choirs in December of 2019. This is a compilation of both traditional and contemporary seasonal songs and hymns.

Please refer to the embedded playlist to select the individual performances you’d like to watch. The following Quad Cities area high schools and youth choirs were featured:

Rockridge High School

Muscatine High School

North Scott High School

Orion High School

Cambridge High School

Assumption High School

Moline Boys Choir

Quad Cities Youth Ensemble

Pleasant Valley High School

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.