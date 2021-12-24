Advertisement

Bunk beds recalled after toddler’s death

Shown is an Angel Line Fremont Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with an angled ladder, one of the...
Shown is an Angel Line Fremont Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with an angled ladder, one of the products recalled.(Source: CPSC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Nearly 40,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to potential entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Angel Line Beds with angled ladders have a safety issue that can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after a 2-year-old in Ohio got caught in a gap in the bunk bed ladder in May 2018 and died from strangulation.

Three models are included in the recall:

Model nameModel numbers
Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67
Creston Twin over Twin Bunk Bed71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75
Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed71420-21 and 71420-75

The products were sold by Amazon, Walmart, ojcommerce and Wayfair.

Consumers should stop using the beds immediately, prohibit children’s access to the beds and get in touch with the company for a free repair kit.

Contact Angel Line toll-free at 844-542-0694 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, by email at repairkit@angelline.com or online at www.angelline.com/bunkbedrecall or www.angelline.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

