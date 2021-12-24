Advertisement

Hit and run accident causes outage in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds were without power in Davenport Friday morning after a vehicle accident.

According to the Davenport Police Department, a car hit a power line pole on West 53rd St.

The driver then fled the vehicle. Police told TV6 the driver has not been found.

According to MidAmerican Energy’s website 492 people were without power.

Power has now been restored.

This is a developing story.

