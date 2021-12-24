Advertisement

QCA artist helping Rock Island business owner cover up vandalism

Blue Cat Brewing Company was vandalized last weekend
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island business owner came into work earlier this week, to find graffiti tagged on the side of Blue Cat Brewing Company.

He reported the vandalism to police, but it turns out no cameras in the area were able to record who was responsible.       

One local artist is helping the owner turn this into something positive.

Atlanta Dawn is known for her festive window paintings around the quad cities, but she’s using a different canvas to help out the co-owner of Blue Cat Brewing Company, Charlie Cole.

“I have no problem with street art. It was just that, it’s vandalism if you don’t ask first. So, it is a blank wall that definitely should have had some nice art on it. So, put it out there, just, you know, if anybody wanted to cover it up and put up some actually good art up there, you’re more than welcome to,” said Charlie Cole.

After contacting police and finding out there were no cameras that caught the vandalism, he reached out on Facebook to see if a local artist wanted to cover up the graffiti.

Hesitant at first, Atlanta Dawn stepped up to the plate to be an elf for Blue Cat Brewing Company.

“I had a friend tag me in it. And his call was for street art, and in my mind I was like ‘I don’t do street art.’ So, I actually tagged another street artist I know in the community, because I was like, ‘oh that would be a great project for them.’ But then I thought about it, and I commented back saying, ‘oh I’d love to paint a really cool catfish.’ Catfish are really important to this area,” said Dawn.

Important to this area, and important to Dawn herself. The last catfish she painted was for her late grandfather; a Christmas gift she gave him about eight years ago.

“It does remind me of him. We used to go fishing, he loved fishing.” “Could not resist painting a catfish. And the weather is still really nice, so might as well,” said Dawn.

Once she had the catfish idea, it was time to brainstorm.

“I sketched it out last night after I put my daughter to bed. Maybe like, it took me about a half hour,” said Dawn.

An idea that took a half hour to sketch out, and about four hours to paint. The end result as the paint dries?

“It looks great. You know, we’re definitely a very catfish focused theme, so the design she came up with for us is perfect,” said Cole.

