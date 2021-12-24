Advertisement

Very warm Christmas Eve with patchy fog tonight

Rain chances increase into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Near record highs will be possible this afternoon for areas south of I-80.  As you’d expect with highs in the 50s and 60s we’re not going to have a White Christmas in the QCA.  That being said, there will be several chances for rain and snow over the next several days.  We will have some fog on Christmas morning along with scattered showers.  We are drying it out in the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.  Temps will slowly cool off next week, which means each system will have the potential to produce some snow.  Stay tuned for more forecast updates.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle.  High: 58º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog.  Low: 36º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Am showers/PM sun.  High: 47º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence can be seen Wednesday evening near Andalusia.
Officials say suspected human skeletal remains were found near Andalusia
Police Lights
Investigation into a homicide is underway in Rock Island
Shawn D. Boyd/Rock Island Police Dept.
Rock Island Coroner’s Office identifies victim in homicide investigation
Police lights
Six people charged in connection to multiple crimes in Henry County, IA
Illinois hits new daily COVID-19 case count
Illinois breaks record for the number of new daily cases of COVID-19

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Friday starts with fog and drizzle but warms to the mid 50s
Warmer despite increasing clouds
First Alert Forecast - Friday starts with fog and drizzle but warms to the mid 50s
First Alert Forecast - Friday starts with fog and drizzle but warms to the mid 50s
Mild night
Warmer
Good travel ahead of the holiday
Near record warmth ahead of Christmas