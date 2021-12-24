Very warm Christmas Eve with patchy fog tonight

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Near record highs will be possible this afternoon for areas south of I-80. As you’d expect with highs in the 50s and 60s we’re not going to have a White Christmas in the QCA. That being said, there will be several chances for rain and snow over the next several days. We will have some fog on Christmas morning along with scattered showers. We are drying it out in the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Temps will slowly cool off next week, which means each system will have the potential to produce some snow. Stay tuned for more forecast updates.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. High: 58º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low: 36º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Am showers/PM sun. High: 47º.

